The 10 best residency programs for research output

Online networking service Doximity has named the top residency programs for research output in 2023, with Boston-based Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary taking the top slot.
Doximity rankings are based on several factors, including resident and alumni satisfaction, an index of publications made by alumni over the past decade, the ratio of current residents and recent graduates publishing research, and research grants awarded and participation in clinical trials, according to a Sept. 13 press release.
The top 10 residency programs for research output and how many residency slots they have:
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Harvard Medical School (Boston): 36
- Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore): 21
- University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor): 21
- University of Pennsylvania Health System, Scheie Eye Institute (Philadelphia): 15
- University of California San Francisco: 15
- UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles): 24
- University of Miami, Jackson Health System, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute: 21
- University of Southern California, Los Angeles General Medical Center: 28
- UAMS Harvey & Bernice Jones Eye Institute (Little Rock, Ark.): 16
- Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.): 24