Texas physician's license suspended for allegedly assaulting patient, working impaired

The Texas Medical Board's disciplinary panel has suspended a physician's license for alleged misconduct.

The Texas Medical Board’s disciplinary panel deemed Willard James Davis, DO, "a continuing threat to public welfare" after finding evidence he was working impaired at St. David’s Georgetown (Texas) Hospital, according to data on the board's website.

The board also alleged that he engaged in inappropriate behavior with a patient while working in the emergency department at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas, according to the report.

"The last time Dr. Will Davis worked at any St. David’s HealthCare facility was on January 24, 2024 at St. David’s Georgetown Hospital. He is no longer providing medical services at any of our facilities," St. David's HealthCare said in a statement shared with KVUE.

The suspension will remain in place until the board takes further action.