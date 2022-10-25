Texas physician guilty in $54M Medicare fraud scheme

Daniel Canchola, MD, pleaded guilty for his role in a $54 million Medicare fraud scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 25.

From August 2018 to April 2019, Dr. Canchola, 49, of Flower Mound, Texas, signed orders for durable medical equipment and cancer genetic testing that he knew were used to submit fraudulent claims to Medicare, the Justice Department said. He received about $30 in exchange for each order, totaling more than $466,000.

The Medicare beneficiaries in question were targeted by telemarketing campaigns and at health fairs to agree to the testing and equipment, the Justice Department said. The beneficiaries were induced to participate regardless of medical necessity.

Dr. Canchola is set for sentencing March 3, the Justice Department said. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.