Texas pain specialist gets 3 years probation, $1.5M restitution for kickbacks

A Texas physician was sentenced to three years of probation and up to $1.5 million in restitution for accepting illegal kickbacks from a compounding pharmacy, the Justice Department said Oct. 19.

Three notes:

1. Jerry May Keepers, MD, 68, admitted he wrote prescriptions for OK Compounding to fill and received $25,000 from the company's representatives in 2014 in exchange for referrals.

2. The payments were disguised as sham business arrangements where Dr. Keepers reportedly served as a national spokesperson and medical director for the pharmacy.

3. Dr. Keepers previously ran three pain clinics in Texas and established one in Oklahoma.