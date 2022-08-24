Texas man sentenced to prison for threatening physician who advocated for COVID-19 vaccine 

Scott Eli Harris, 52, was sentenced to six months in federal prison and three years of supervised release after sending a threatening message to a Baltimore, Md.-based physician who advocated for the COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Justice Department said Aug. 24.

Mr. Harris sent a threatening message from his phone to the physician, who had been a vocal proponent of the vaccine.

His message included violent statements that referenced the physician's Asian-American race and national origin, including: "Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12 gauge promises I won't .… I can't wait for the shooting to start."