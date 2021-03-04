Texas health system to suspend procedures at surgery center indefinitely

Abilene, Texas-based Hendrick Health will suspend surgical cases at Hendrick Surgery Center Brownwood effective March 5, brownwoodnews.com reported March 3.

Brett Emmett, COO of Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, said that cases would be suspended as the health system evaluates the center's future. All cases scheduled after March 5 will be moved to the hospital's main campus.

"By transitioning surgical cases to HMC Brownwood, this will allow Hendrick Health to reallocate resources to maintain a strong healthcare community," Mr. Emmett said in a news release.

Hendrick Health plans to move the surgery center's staff into other positions with the health system, according to the news report.

The surgery center opened in 2017 as a joint venture of Abilene and Brownwood physicians. The center performed ENT, gastroenterology, orthopedics, podiatry, urology, gynecology, ophthalmology, pain management and plastic surgery procedures.

Note: Becker's reached out to a representative of Hendrick Health for more details on the center's closure. We will update this story when we hear back.

