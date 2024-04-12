Texas ASC 1st to implant cochlear device with robotic arm

Wichita Falls, Texas-based Momentum Specialty Surgery Center has become the first ASC to successfully implant a cochlear device using a robotic arm system, according to an April 11 report from CBS affiliate News 6.

Jed Grisel, MD, a specialist from Texoma ENT and Allergy performed the procedure April 11 using IotaMotion’s iotaSOFT system. Currently, there is a lack of abundant FDA-cleared robotic assistance in cochlear implants, which is why no ASC has completed the procedure before, according to the report.

The iotaSOFT system is the first and only one of its kind on the market. It offers surgeons more control, allowing for less risk of structural damage to the patient's ear, and better outcomes.