Tennessee physician's license revoked for alleged improper care 

The Tennessee Department of Health revoked the license of Delenya Allen, MD, alleging improper treatment of patients, CBS affiliate WREG reported Oct. 13.

Dr. Allen allegedly failed to meet standards of care in three cases, according to the report, including one in which she did not recognize the severity of an abdominal wound. In another, she allegedly failed to recognize septic shock secondary to bowel perforation.

Dr. Allen, who worked at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis until her clinical privileges were revoked in March 2020, also allegedly failed to participate in any peer review processes at the hospital and did not appeal the revocation of her hospital privileges.

She also faces three $1,000 fines.