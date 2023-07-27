Tennessee physician convicted of unlawfully distributing opioids

A Tennessee osteopath has been convicted for unlawfully distributing controlled substances, including opioids.

Bowdoin Smith, DO, owned and operated a general practice medical clinic in Carthage, Tenn. In 2012, he had his medical license put on probation for three years for continuously prescribing greater amounts of controlled substances for his patients than were medically necessary, according to a July 26 news release from the Justice Department. Once the probation was lifted, he continued to write unlawful prescriptions between 2016 and 2019.

Dr. Smith was convicted of three counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison per count.