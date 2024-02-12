Surgical tech companies eye ASCs for growth

Surgical tech companies are exploring ASCs as a key area for growth.

Medical device manufacturer Zimmer Biomet plans on zeroing in on opportunities in the ASC space, according to a transcript from the company's Nov. 7 third-quarter earnings call.

"The ASC is one attractive area. It's one area where we have dedicated resources. We're growing in the teens. We currently have 10% to 15% of our sales in that space and there are opportunities there to acquire things," CEO Ivan Tornos noted in the earnings call.

Surgical technology company OrthAlign is also honing in on ASC opportunities. In 2023, the company saw 37% revenue growth in the ASC field.

"The increased presence in ASCs demonstrates OrthAlign's adaptability to various clinical settings and the ability to offer solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the total joint market," the company said in a news release on its year-end results.

With more procedures moving to the outpatient setting, this trend might be the beginning of a larger shift.