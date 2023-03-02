Surgical Notes taps executive VP of operations

ASC billing services provider Surgical Notes has tapped Hilary Sondik as its executive vice president of operations. She has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare revenue cycle operations.

Ms. Sondik will oversee Surgical Notes' growing employee base, focusing on strengthening workflows, team building and revenue cycle process improvement, according to a March 2 press release.

Previously, Ms. Sondik held revenue cycle and operational leadership positions at R1 RCM, Indianapolis-based St. Vincent Health, Indianapolis-based Eskenazi Health, Newburyport, Mass.-based Anna Jaques Hospital and Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health System.

Surgical Notes' solutions include full-service revenue cycle manager SNBilling, chart automation solution ScanChart ASC, web-based transcription system SNChart and coding system SNCoder.