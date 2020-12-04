Surgery Partners remembers senior VP and chief clinical officer Ann Shimek

Surgery Partners senior vice president and chief clinical officer Ann Shimek, MSN, RN, died Nov. 25 at the age of 54, according to an obituary.

She is survived by her parents, six siblings, husband and two children.

Ms. Shimek was brought on at Surgery Partners earlier this year in October after working as an independent consultant. She was previously vice president and then senior vice president of clinical operations at Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International.

She earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Dayton, Ohio-based Wright State University and received her Master of Science in nursing from Benedictine University in Lisle, Ill., according to her obituary.

"Ann was a truly amazing person whom I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to know... her smile, her compassion, her passion for excellence," Eric Evans, Surgery Partners CEO, said in a statement to Becker's ASC Review. "I know I'm not alone based on the tremendous outpouring of tributes we've received from others, which is a testament to the profound impact she made on the industry and her colleagues. As a nurse, patient care was her calling, and it remained at the heart of everything she strived for as a clinical leader. We are heartbroken by this loss, but we take inspiration from her example."

