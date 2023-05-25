Surgeons' biggest competition in 2023

Although the average general surgeon earned 2 percent more in 2023 than 2022, 18 percent of surgeons said they felt pressure from competition affecting their income, according to Medscape's "General Surgeon Compensation Report" for 2023.

Medscape surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7 to Jan. 17. The full methodology can be found here.

Here are sources of competition for surgeons, according to Medscape's poll: (Note: Respondents could choose more than one answer.)

1. Non-physician practitioners (physician assistants, nurse practitioners, naturopaths, chiropractors): 12 percent

2. "Minute clinics" and big box store medical clinics (such as Wagreens, CVS): 5 percent

3. Physicians or insurers doing telemedicine: 5 percent

4. Other: 5 percent

Eighty-two percent of general surgeons said their income was not affected by competition for the sources listed above.