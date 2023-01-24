Surgeon Dr. John Burgers to join Florida Urology Center

John Burgers, MD, has joined Florida Urology Center, an affiliate of US Urology Partners, one of the country's leading providers in urological care.

Dr. Burgers joins Florida Urology Center, which is based in Ormond Beach, with three decades of experience practicing and urology and nearly 20 years of robotic surgery experience, according to a Jan. 24 release.

He has also performed more than 10,000 radical prostatectomies on patients with prostate cancer.

Dr. Burgers will begin taking patients at the Palm Coast and Ormond Beach offices of Florida Urology Center, which also has locations in Port Orange, Orange City and New Smyrna Beach.