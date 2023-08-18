Summer reading list: The books every healthcare leader should read

While healthcare leaders are kept busy with hectic jobs every single day, in their downtime, many love to pick up books to further develop their personal and professional knowledge.

Nine executives and surgeons told Becker's their book recommendations for healthcare leaders this summer.

Question: What is one book you think every healthcare leader should read and why?

Bradley Cardenas. CEO at Executive Surgery Center (Houston): Wait, What? by James E. Ryan.

Domagoj Coric, MD. Medical Director at Atrium Health Southeast Region Spine Center of Excellence (Winston-Salem, N.C.): The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, by Siddhartha Mukherjee, MD. This is Dr. Mukeherjee's follow-up to the Pulitzer Prize-winning The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer. Every healthcare leader should read this book because it documents the journey of how decades, and even centuries, of painstakingly long research can eventually coalesce into astounding medical breakthroughs that can affect literally millions of patients. The book focuses on the evolution of cell theory and how it influences modern cellular therapies that can be harnessed for both ethically specious as well as seemingly miraculous medical treatments.

Issada Thongtrangan, MD. Orthopedic and Neurological Spine Surgeon at MicroSpine (Scottsdale, Ariz.): I am reading the book titled The Five Secrets You Must Discover Before You Die, by John Izzo, PhD, for my personal growth. It is easy to read and can be useful in my day-to-day practice or for anyone. It gives me insight into how to be positive and happy in the moment.

Kevin Stone, MD. Orthopedic Surgeon at the Stone Clinic (San Francisco): Play Forever: How to Recover from Injury and Thrive, on Amazon. I wrote it, patients love it.

Kris Radcliff, MD. Spine Surgeon at Spinal Disc Center (Somers Point, N.J.): In the ever-shifting landscape of healthcare, where transformations span reimbursement intricacies, hospital dynamics and procedural methodologies, lies the essence of triumph through adaptability. As a devoted healthcare practitioner, the ability not only to anticipate changes but also to seamlessly embrace them underscores the foundation of success. Encapsulated within the pages of Who Moved My Cheese? An Amazing Way to Deal with Change in Your Work and in Your Life, by Spencer Johnson, MD, is a poignant reminder that clinging to outdated paradigms stifles progress, while embracing transformation opens doors to prosperity. The unwavering truth reveals itself: Change, rather than an anomaly, serves as a catalyst for enrichment, unveiling new avenues for achievement and ascendance within this deeply personal and sacred calling.

Lali Sekhon, MD. Surgeon at Reno (Nev.) Orthopedic Center: Thinking about healthcare/spine surgery 24/7 is not healthy. We need an escape! The Three-Body Problem series by Liu Cixin is probably the best science fiction I've read in 20 years. Soon to be released as a Netflix series.

Sam Romeo, MD. General Partner at Tower Health & Wellness Center (Turlock, Calif.): We the Patient, because I wrote it.

Thomas Schuler, MD. Spine surgeon, Founder and CEO at Virginia Spine Institute (Reston): It has been said that who we become is determined by the books we read and the people that we meet. Two great books that inform and inspire are: First Break all the Rules, by Marcus Buckingham and Curt Coffman — a strategy that upsets many incorrect preconceived notions. Deep Survival: Who Lives, Who Dies and Why, by Laurence Gonzales — a dive into mental toughness.

Tina Piotrowski, BSN. CEO of Copper Ridge Surgery Center (Traverse City, Mich.): I highly recommend Hardwiring Excellence, by Quint Studer. The author has an interesting journey into healthcare, and his work has transformed and improved healthcare for many organizations. We have adopted the five pillars of excellence (people, service, quality, finance and growth) in our strategic initiatives as well as our values.