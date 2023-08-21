ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

States with the most, fewest ASCs per Medicare beneficiary

Laura Dyrda -  

States vary widely in the number of ASCs per 10,000 Medicare part B beneficiaries, according to the MedPAC report to Congress released earlier this year.

ASCs typically have a bigger presence in rural areas than urban areas, and policies like certificate of need requirements impact the number of surgery centers in each state. States with CON laws often have fewer ASCs than those without CON requirements, according to the report.

Below are the states with the most and fewest ASCs per 10,000 Medicare part B beneficiaries:

Most:
1. Maryland: 38
2. Georgia: 24
3. Alaska: 20
4. Wyoming: 20
5. New Jersey: 18

Fewest - 5 or less:
1. Virginia
2. Kentucky
3. Alabama
4. West Virginia
5. Vermont

