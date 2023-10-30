States update certificate-of-need laws: 4 moves in 2023

Here are four states that have updated or proposed updates to their certificate-of-need laws in 2023:

1. On Oct. 3, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing to repeal the state's certificate-of-need law, which has been around since the 1970s.

2. In August, the New York State Department of Health adopted a regulation to require the inclusion of a health equity impact assessment as part of the certificate-of-need process in the state.

3. As of May 29, Mississippi hospitals can establish single-specialty ASCs without obtaining a certificate of need.

4. The North Carolina Senate proposed its budget for the next two fiscal years, and it would allocate $29.8 billion in the coming fiscal year and $30.9 billion the following year to alter the state's health system landscape. This includes allowing single-specialty ASCs to convert to multispecialty ASCs without going through a certificate-of-need process.