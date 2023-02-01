State medical board charges physician with spreading COVID-19 misinformation

The Washington State Medical Board is investigating Ryan Cole, MD, a pathologist who practices in Boise, Idaho, and holds a license in the state of Washington, due to anti-COVID-19 vaccine and pro-ivermectin statements he posted on social media, according to a Feb. 1 report from Medscape.

Dr. Cole was reported to the state board by several practicing physicians in Boise. The Washington medical board charged the physician with COVID-19-related violations. It is unclear if the Idaho board will also investigate the complaints.

The Washington medical board contends that Dr. Cole has made misleading statements about COVID-19, vaccines, and the effectiveness of masks and ivermectin. He also allegedly prescribed ivermectin to COVID-19 patients via telehealth.

One of the patients allegedly died after Dr. Cole treated the patient for COVID-19 with ivermectin, according to the report.

If the Washington medical board finds Dr. Cole engaged in unprofessional conduct, his license could be revoked or suspended.