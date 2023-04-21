Specialty physicians cut from Indiana noncompete ban bill

Indiana's house of representatives have voted in favor of a noncompete ban bill for only primary care physicians, excluding specialty physicians, IndyStar reported April 21.

The ban would allow physicians the opportunity to change jobs without having to move out of a large radius of their current employer. Noncompetes are designed to prohibit physicians from working for a competitor of their current institution.

"What in the world is the difference?" Scott Cline, MD, a neurologist in the state who has a noncompete agreement, told the publication. "It’s a physician employed to complete a job. My job happens to be in neurology. Why shouldn't I have the same opportunities for happiness when things go bad?"

Legislators in support of the change to the bill believe it will help hospitals retain employees and will preserve doctor-patient relationships.

The state's senate is expected to agree to the addendum, according to the publication.

"Is it better than nothing? Sure," Lauren Hermann, MD, a family medicine physician, told the publication. "But logistically, it doesn’t make any sense. Why just primary care? You’re just throwing us a bone to try to save face."