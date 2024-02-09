South Dakota ASC caught up in phishing scam

Rapid City, S.D.-based Same Day Surgery Center and Monument Health issued a warning about a phishing scam that uses the health system's name, according to a Feb. 9 report from ABC affiliate KOTA.

Scammers are calling patients, pretending to work for the system, CMS or Aetna and are requesting personal information.

The calls come from the same area code as the ASC, but the callers are trying to steal patient information for identity theft and fraud, according to the report.

Monument Health told the news outlet they do not ask for personal information, such as Social Security Numbers or Medicare ID numbers, over the phone.