South Carolina physician accused of making false claims about cancer, addiction

The Federal Trade Commission is suing Dalal Akoury, MD, a former Myrtle Beach, S.C.-based physician, of making a range of false claims surrounding addiction and cancer treatment, NBC affiliate WMBF reported March 17.

The FTC alleged that an ad for AWAREmed, a clinic owned by Dr. Akoury, boasts a 98 percent improvement rate and can treat addictions to methadone, alcohol, food and gambling. It also promotes cancer treatments on its website.

The proposed Justice Department bars Dr. Akoury from making the unsupported claims and requires the clinic to have "competent and reliable scientific evidence for any health-related claims they make in advertising and marketing," according to the report.