South Carolina medical clinic to close indefinitely

Wagener (S.C.) Medical Center will close indefinitely beginning March 14, ABC affiliate WJBF reported Feb. 28.

The family medicine practice was hit with operational challenges after losing several key staff members in the last few weeks, including a practice manager, nurse practitioners and a receptionist.

"We got to this point due to unfortunately just mismanagement, I believe in a lot of different areas," practice manager Brittany Autrey told the news station.

The city of Wagener currently owns the building housing the medical center, according to assistant town clerk Jan Fogle. City officials have suggested transferring ownership to physician assistants and the office manager. Officials are also searching for additional healthcare providers to add to the practice.