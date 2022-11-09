'Someone in DC is paid to make goofy regulations': 5 physicians on the downsides of self-employment

Medscape's 2022 "Self-Employed Physicians Report" lays out the pros and cons of being a self-employed physician.

The report surveyed more than 740 self-employed physicians.

Here's what five anonymous physicians said about the downsides of being self employed:

"I answer emails all the time and I know nothing about business!"

"A lot of regulations. Increased expenses. Decreased reimbursement. Fluctuating workloads. Hiring issues."

"Hiring proper staff and pampering them from time to time so they don't leave all of the sudden because some other organization is offering a few bucks extra."

"Apparently someone in D.C. is paid to make up goofy regulations. It's all overwhelming."

"As a partner-owner, you spend more time keeping the practice afloat and putting out fires."