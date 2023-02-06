Solaris Health partners with UroPartners

Solaris Health has partnered with UroPartners, the largest independent urology practice in the United States, which has been in operation across Northern Illinois and Southeast Wisconsin since 2004.

The partnership adds 90 providers to Solaris' operations, which already included 500 providers across 11 states. Solaris is a portfolio company of Lee Equity and is now the largest private equity-backed urology practice in the country.

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive adviser during the transaction, which was concluded in less than six months, according to an email release shared Feb. 6 with Becker's. The transaction included an ASC, in-house lab, two linear accelerators and an in-office dispensary.

Through the partnership, President and CEO of UroPartners Richard Harris, MD, will serve as chief strategy officer for Solaris.