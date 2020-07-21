Several Iowa hospitals reimpose visitor restrictions

MercyOne and Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, and UnityPoint Health in West Des Moines, Iowa, reintroduced visitor restrictions at their area hospitals following surging COVID-19 activity, the Des Moines Register reports.

Visitors are barred from the systems' combined six hospitals in the Des Moines area.

Patients who are "imminently dying" can have two visitors at a time, and visitors are still allowed in emergency departments, outpatient clinics, surgery centers and birthing centers.

All visitors must wear a mask when entering the hospital and will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19.

