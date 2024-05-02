SCA Health's year so far

Here is a recap of three recent moves made by Deerfiled, Ill.-based SCA Health:

1. SCA Health sold equity stakes in San Rafael, Calif.-based Marin Specialty Surgery Center to Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center and San Francisco-based UCSF Health. The ASC was owned by MarinHealth, 20 local physicians and SCA Health until 2018.

2. Optum, the parent company of SCA Health and the country's largest employer of physicians, received approval to bypass a state review of its planned purchase of physician-owned Corvallis (Ore.) Clinic due to the physician group's financial issues, which were exacerbated by the Change Healthcare cyberattack.

3. SCA Health and Palomar Health also opened an ASC in Escondido, Calif.