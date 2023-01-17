Rush Medical Center opening new $450M outpatient tower

Chicago-based Rush Medical Center has constructed a new $450 million outpatient center, ABC7 reported Jan. 13.

The 500,000-square-foot, 10-story tower will mostly serve cancer patients. It will also offer gastroenterology, neuro-oncology, rehab, plastic surgery and lung care services.

The center is named for philanthropists Joan and Paul Rubschlager.

"No other facility like this exists in the region," Omar Lateef, DO, CEO of Rush, told the news outlet. "The Joan and Paul Rubschlager building is the destination center for nationally recognized top tier cancer, neurologic, digestive disease in overarching complex care."

The facility will begin receiving patients Feb. 7.