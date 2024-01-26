Prevea Health to close 'majority' of Western Wisconsin health facilities

Green Bay, Wis.-based Prevea Health plans to close 19 health facilities and two hospitals in Western Wisconsin on or before April 21.

"Like many health systems, we have had to grapple with the lingering impacts of the pandemic, the effects of inflation, workforce challenges and other industry-wide trends. As a result of these persistent operational challenges and after thorough consideration, we have made the difficult yet necessary decision to exit the Western Wisconsin region and focus our efforts on our Eastern Wisconsin operations," the system wrote in a January press release.

Prevea plans to close its HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

The other impacted facilities include health centers, behavioral care and therapy centers, and medical office buildings.

The system's newly constructed Green Bay ASC, Prevea Surgery Center, will not be impacted by the closures.