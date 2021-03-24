Plastic surgeon, state legislator faces complaints after attending Zoom sessions from OR

A Maryland plastic surgeon who is also a member of the state legislature is facing scrutiny for attending legislative meetings over Zoom from the operating room, according to a report in The Baltimore Sun.

Four details:

1. Alan Robin, MD, a retired ophthalmologist in Towson, Md., filed complaints March 23 against Terri Hill, MD, with the Maryland Board of Physicians and General Assembly's joint committee on legislative ethics, questioning whether she could perform both legislative and medical responsibilities at the same time.

2. Dr. Hill admitted to logging in for video meetings from the operating room in February to testify on a bill and then in March during a voting session.

3. Dr. Hill said the patients gave permission for her to attend the video sessions and that she respected patient safety and privacy during the sessions. She said there were no "dereliction-of-duty issues," according to The Baltimore Sun.

4. Video recordings of the sessions are broadcast on YouTube and the state legislature's website. During the voting session in March, Dr. Hill appeared in an operating room and people were moving around in the background, but patients were not visible in the video.

