Planning commission denies Corewell Health's ASC, medical office building proposal

The Royal Oak (Mich.) Planning Commission has denied a proposal from Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health to open an ASC and medical office building, according to an April 17 report from the Royal Oak Review.

The facility was denied on a 6-1 vote, but the commission postponed action until their May meeting to give Corewell time to work out concerns with the proposed development.

Corewell's building would be two stories and 88,000 square feet with 317 parking spaces. The first floor would consist of traditional medical offices, while the second floor would house an ASC.

The facility was denied following concerns from residents in the area, who believe it would impact their privacy and safety. Some residents suggested that Corewell put up a wall to separate the facility's parking lot from people's homes.

Commissioner Anne Bueche believed that the site plan was proposing too many parking spaces and voiced some issues regarding accessibility for bicyclists and bus riders.

Corewell Health has until May 14 to revise the plan and re-present it to the planning commission.