Physicians see spike in misbehavior, report says 

Forty-one percent of physicians have seen other physicians behave inappropriately in the workplace in 2022 compared to 35 percent in 2021, according to Medscape's 2022 report "Physicians Behaving Badly."

Medscape surveyed more than 1,500 physicians about physician misbehavior and what they've experienced in recent years.

Examples of inappropriate behavior in the report included unprofessional or disrespectful behavior toward patients or colleagues, disregard for patient privacy, angry or aggressive acts and lawbreaking.

Here are three more stats:

1. Thirty percent of physicians have seen other physicians behave inappropriately on social media, compared to 26 percent in 2021.

2. Twenty-six percent of physicians have seen other physicians perform inappropriately outside of the workplace, the same percentage as 2021.

3. Thirty-eight percent of physicians have not seen other physicians behave inappropriately, compared to 44 percent in 202.