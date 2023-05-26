Physicians report 3.8% increase in earnings in 2022

Physicians earned 3.8 percent more on average in 2022 than in 2021, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report."

Primary care physicians and specialty physicians both saw an average increase in salary.

The study surveyed more than 10,000 physicians across 29 specialties.

Below is a comparison of salaries in 2022 and 2021 for all physicians, primary care physicians and specialty physicians:





All physicians

2022: $352,000

2021: $339,000





Primary care physicians

2022: $265,000

2021: $260,000





Specialty physicians

2022: $382,000

2021: $368,000