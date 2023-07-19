Physicians Realty Trust marks 10th anniversary

Healthcare real estate company Physicians Realty Trust is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, which occurred July 19, 2013.

Its property portfolio spans from California to Maine. To celebrate its 10th year, Physicians Realty Trust rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on July 19.

"Over the last decade, we believe we have assembled one of the country's top healthcare real estate portfolios and an industry-leading team committed to our core values," Mark Theine, executive vice president of asset management and co-founder of Physicians Realty Trust, said in a July 19 news release. "This decade of DOC milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication by all, and we feel the best is yet to come."