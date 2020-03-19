Physicians may no longer need a new license to cross state lines

Physicians and other medical professionals will no longer need a new license to care for patients across state lines, according to a statement made by Vice President Mike Pence during a White House press briefing on March 18.

The briefing touched on the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak. The administration has taken several steps in recent days to relax regulations in an effort to streamline access to care as the outbreak spreads across the country. For example, the government will no longer enforce penalties for violating certain aspects of HIPAA and HHS has expanded access to telehealth for Medicare beneficiaries.

During the March 18 press briefing, Mr. Pence said, "With regard to medical personnel, at the President’s direction, HHS is issuing a regulation today that will allow all doctors and medical professionals to practice across state lines to meet the needs of hospitals that may arise in adjoining areas."

As of 7:30 a.m. CDT, HHS had not released a regulation on allowing clinicians to practice across state lines without additional licensing. However, it has provided guidance for allowing clinicians to practice across state lines for telehealth visits. President Trump announced $42 million in funding to expand resources, including telemedicine, on March 13. In the plan and allowed HHS to waive federal licensing regulations, which would allow out-of-state physicians can treat patients through telemedicine in states with large outbreaks.

Becker's will update coverage of this news as more information becomes available.

