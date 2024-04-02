Physicians, marketers across 5 states to pay $1.5M to settle kickback allegations

Physicians and marketers in five states agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle false claims allegations stemming from a laboratory kickback scheme.

The settlements resolve allegations that two laboratory marketers and their companies paid kickbacks to five physicians in return for laboratory referrals, according to an April 1 news release from the Justice Department.

Here are the marketers, companies and physicians involved in the $1,501,162 total settlement:

George Carralejo, of Yorba Linda, Calif., and OC Genetics Consultants, his marketing company, agreed to pay $400,000.

Michael Jeresaty of Daniel Island, S.C., and his company, Ralston, agreed to pay $320,000.

Paul Bierig, MD, of Plano, Texas, agreed to pay $120,634.

Mohd Malik, MD, of St. Louis agreed to pay $217,430.

Robert Ain, MD, of Wichita, Kan., and Comprehensive Pain Treatment, his pain management practice, agreed to pay $100,632.

Barry Feinberg, MD, and Rachel Feinberg, MD, of St. Louis, and BIF Family Trust agreed to pay $342,466.

There has been no determination of liability, as the claims resolved in the settlements are solely allegations, the release said.