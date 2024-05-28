Physician's license revoked for alleged sexual misconduct

A family medicine physician in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has had his license revoked following an assault conviction and allegations of a sexual relationship with a patient, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported May 27.

Scott Piper, MD, was charged with sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist in March 2023, according to the report. Dr. Piper allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a patient while he was providing mental health services; he confessed to the relationship, according to police.

The charge was amended to assault causing mental illness, and prosecutors agreed they would not resist Dr. Piper's request for a deferred judgment that would wipe the public court docket of the case after he completed two years of probation, the report said.

Prosecutors also agreed that if Dr. Piper enrolled in a sex offender treatment program, his name would not be added to the state's registry of sex offenders. He pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault causing mental illness.

The Iowa Board of Medicine renewed his medical license in October 2023. But when Dr. Piper entered his plea, the board charged him with sexual misconduct, and he agreed to resolve that matter by having his license revoked.

According to the report, a civil lawsuit filed against Dr. Piper by his former patient is unresolved; a trial is scheduled for November.