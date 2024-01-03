Physicians in top 5 careers most cautious about AI implementation

Physicians are among the most concerned professionals when it comes to artificial intelligence, according to data from AI customer support company DevRev.

Physicians rank fourth in the line up, led by lawyers, artists and accountants, according to a Jan. 3 press release sent to Becker's.

In New Mexico, physicians are the workers most concerned about AI implementation.

"The truth is that AI is not "intelligent." It is simply a very fast and efficient and powerful way to search and apply data. The problem is, if you put bad data in, you will get bad data out. What we are missing in healthcare is large amounts of outcome driven data in large populations. We have small samples from research, but we don't track all patients to follow their outcomes. This is a huge limitation no one is talking about," Nikhil Verma, MD, professor and director of the division of sports medicine at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush in Chicago, told Becker's.