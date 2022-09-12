Physicians enjoy career salary, flexibility: 14 fast facts on employed physicians

According to the 2022 "Employed Physicians Report" from Medscape, the majority of career physicians are satisfied with their career hours and salary based on a survey of 1,350 physicians nationwide.

Fourteen fast facts on employed physician satisfaction:

1. Fifty percent of physicians say that a stable income is their favorite thing about their jobs, while 52 percent say that it's not having to run a small business.

2. The plurality of physicians (48 percent) reported that their least favorite part of the job is a lack of autonomy.

3. The majority of physicians (84 percent) feel as though their job safety is secure.

4. Thirty-eight percent plan to stay an employed physician for one to five years, while only 13 percent plan to work as an employed physician for more than 20 years.

5. Twenty-eight percent of physicians say they will retire when they leave their profession, while 21 percent will go to work for another healthcare organization.

6. Forty-five percent of physicians are satisfied with their salaries, while 11 percent are very satisfied.

7. Thirty-two percent of physician pay is salary-based, while another 32 percent is salary-based and productivity-based.

8. Thirty-seven percent of physicians think that performance metrics are fair, while 25 percent believe they are unfair.

9. Fifty-one percent of physicians are satisfied or very satisfied with their work-life balance, while 29 percent are unsatisfied or very unsatisfied.

10. Sixty-five percent of physicians feel comfortable in their workplace culture.

11. Forty-nine percent of physicians are satisfied with their workplace autonomy.

12. Only 24 percent of physicians have daily patient quotas.

13. Thirty-seven percent of physicians are on call one to five nights per month.

14. The majority (61 percent) feel as though they have no input on management decisions.