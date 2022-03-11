Physicians' average age by specialty 

The average age of a physician is 53.2 years old as of 2021, according to data firm Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare analyzed more than 800,000 healthcare physicians tracked in its database with a reported birth year.

Here are the specialties with the highest average ages of physicians:

  1. Cardiac surgery: 58
  2. General practice: 58
  3. Forensic psychiatry: 58
  4. Clinical neuropsychologist: 58
  5. Addiction medicine: 57
  6. Nuclear medicine radiology: 57
  7. Adolescent medicine: 56
  8. Occupational medicine: 56
  9. Preventive medicine: 56
  10. Geriatric psychiatry: 56
  11. Thoracic surgery: 56
  12. Allergy/immunology: 55
  13. Cardiologist: 55
  14. Obstetrics-gynecology: 55
  15. Ophthalmology: 55
  16. Neurosurgery: 55
  17. Orthopedic surgery: 55
  18. Plastic and reconstructive surgery: 55
  19. Urology: 55
  20. Reproductive endocrinology: 54

Here are the specialties with the lowest average ages of physicians:

  1. Hospitalist: 43
  2. Sports medicine: 46
  3. Pediatric rheumatology : 47
  4. Osteopathic manipulative medicine: 47
  5. Pediatric emergency medicine: 47
  6. Hospice and palliative care: 48
  7. Pediatric critical care (intensivists): 48
  8. Critical care (intensivists): 48
  9. Pediatric anesthesiologist: 48
  10. Interventional radiology: 49
  11. Pain management: 49
  12. Pediatric hematology/oncology: 49
  13. Pediatric gastroenterology : 49
  14. Pediatric endocrinology: 49
  15. Emergency medicine: 49
  16. Pediatric cardiologist: 49
  17. Surgical oncology: 50
  18. Sleep medicine: 50
  19. Pediatric medicine: 50
  20. Pediatric otolaryngology: 50 




