Physicians' average age by specialty 

The average age of a physician is 53.2 years old as of 2021, according to data firm Definitive Healthcare.
Definitive Healthcare analyzed more than 800,000 healthcare physicians tracked in its database with a reported birth year.
Here are the specialties with the highest average ages of physicians:
- Cardiac surgery: 58
- General practice: 58
- Forensic psychiatry: 58
- Clinical neuropsychologist: 58
- Addiction medicine: 57
- Nuclear medicine radiology: 57
- Adolescent medicine: 56
- Occupational medicine: 56
- Preventive medicine: 56
- Geriatric psychiatry: 56
- Thoracic surgery: 56
- Allergy/immunology: 55
- Cardiologist: 55
- Obstetrics-gynecology: 55
- Ophthalmology: 55
- Neurosurgery: 55
- Orthopedic surgery: 55
- Plastic and reconstructive surgery: 55
- Urology: 55
- Reproductive endocrinology: 54
Here are the specialties with the lowest average ages of physicians:
- Hospitalist: 43
- Sports medicine: 46
- Pediatric rheumatology : 47
- Osteopathic manipulative medicine: 47
- Pediatric emergency medicine: 47
- Hospice and palliative care: 48
- Pediatric critical care (intensivists): 48
- Critical care (intensivists): 48
- Pediatric anesthesiologist: 48
- Interventional radiology: 49
- Pain management: 49
- Pediatric hematology/oncology: 49
- Pediatric gastroenterology : 49
- Pediatric endocrinology: 49
- Emergency medicine: 49
- Pediatric cardiologist: 49
- Surgical oncology: 50
- Sleep medicine: 50
- Pediatric medicine: 50
- Pediatric otolaryngology: 50