Physicians' average age by specialty 

The average age of a physician is 53.2 years old as of 2021, according to data firm Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare analyzed more than 800,000 healthcare physicians tracked in its database with a reported birth year.

Here are the specialties with the highest average ages of physicians:

Cardiac surgery: 58 General practice: 58 Forensic psychiatry: 58 Clinical neuropsychologist: 58 Addiction medicine: 57 Nuclear medicine radiology: 57 Adolescent medicine: 56 Occupational medicine: 56 Preventive medicine: 56 Geriatric psychiatry: 56 Thoracic surgery: 56 Allergy/immunology: 55 Cardiologist: 55 Obstetrics-gynecology: 55 Ophthalmology: 55 Neurosurgery: 55 Orthopedic surgery: 55 Plastic and reconstructive surgery: 55 Urology: 55 Reproductive endocrinology: 54

Here are the specialties with the lowest average ages of physicians:

Hospitalist: 43 Sports medicine: 46 Pediatric rheumatology : 47 Osteopathic manipulative medicine: 47 Pediatric emergency medicine: 47 Hospice and palliative care: 48 Pediatric critical care (intensivists): 48 Critical care (intensivists): 48 Pediatric anesthesiologist: 48 Interventional radiology: 49 Pain management: 49 Pediatric hematology/oncology: 49 Pediatric gastroenterology : 49 Pediatric endocrinology: 49 Emergency medicine: 49 Pediatric cardiologist: 49 Surgical oncology: 50 Sleep medicine: 50 Pediatric medicine: 50 Pediatric otolaryngology: 50







