Physicians at outpatient clinics most likely to report burnout

Fifty-eight percent of physicians working in outpatient clinics have reported experiencing burnout, according to Medscape's 2022 "Physician Burnout & Depression Report" released Jan. 21.
There has been a 12 percentage point increase in burnout in physicians working in outpatient clinics since the 2021 report.
Burnout by work setting ranked from high to low:
Outpatient clinic — 58 percent
Healthcare organization — 50 percent
Hospital — 48 percent
Office-based multispecialty group practice — 48 percent
Academic (nonhospital), research, military, government — 46 percent
Other — 46 percent
Office-based single-speciality group practice — 45 percent
Office-based solo practice — 39 percent