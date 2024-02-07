Physicians and fraud: 5 cases to know

Here are seven physicians who have been involved or are allegedly involved in five healthcare fraud cases reported by Becker's since Jan. 30:

1. William McMiller, MD, a Chicago psychiatrist, was found guilty of more than $1.2 million in Medicaid fraud. Dr. McMiller submitted claims to Illinois' Medicaid program for services not provided.

2. Romel Izquierdo-Malon, MD, a physician in St. Peters, Mo., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make false statements resulting in more than $1.4 million in Medicare and Medicaid fraud. Dr. Izquierdo-Malon signed pre-printed patient forms that certified for genetic tests he claimed were medically necessary, but he never received the reports or used them for patient treatments.

3. Mark Rubin, MD, and Carlos Hornedo, MD, pleaded guilty for their roles in a scheme involving kickbacks for toxicology tests. Dr. Rubin earned more than $330,000 in kickbacks and Dr. Hornedo received around $412,000 in kickbacks, $45,000 in lease payments and $109,000 in medical adviser payments.

4. Kyle Carter, MD, and Robert Scott, DO, along with two other individuals were indicted by a grand jury on charges of federal violations connected to a university athletics department billing scheme. The physicians and their co-defendants allegedly used their company to submit claims to private insurance carriers for care never provided.

5. Daniel Case, MD, agreed to pay $95,000 to resolve allegations that he participated in a scheme in which he ordered medically unnecessary durable medical equipment for kickbacks. Dr. Case was paid approximately $66,727.