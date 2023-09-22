Physician wins $3.2M in ‘slip-and-fall’ suit against hospital

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon John Alonge, DDS, has been awarded $3.2 million after he slipped and fell in an operating room at Erie, Pa.-based Saint Vincent Hospital.

In July 2020, Dr. Alonge allegedly slipped on an operating room's mopped floor, injuring his shoulder and back. He also allegedly had to retire three years earlier than he had planned because of the injuries.

The jury found the hospital solely negligent, awarding the surgeon $3.2 million for past and future economic and noneconomic losses.

Saint Vincent Hospital did not respond to Becker's request for comment.