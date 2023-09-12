ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Physician vs. CEO pay in 2023

Paige Haeffele -  

Here is how physician pay compares to CEO pay, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

The mean annual salary among physicians is $251,990, while CEOs earn an average of $246,440 each year. 

Here is a comparison of the average annual salaries of physicians and CEOs in multiple earning percentiles: 

Role

 Annual mean wage 

 Annual 10th percentile wage 

 Annual 25th percentile wage 

 Annual median wage 

  Annual 75th percentile wage 

 Annual 90th percentile wage 

CEO

$246,440

$74,920

$112,480

$189,520

≥$239,000

≥$239,000

 Physician 

$251,990

$65,420

$120,000

$227,180

≥$239,000

≥$239,000

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast