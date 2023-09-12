Physician vs. CEO pay in 2023

Here is how physician pay compares to CEO pay, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.
The mean annual salary among physicians is $251,990, while CEOs earn an average of $246,440 each year.
Here is a comparison of the average annual salaries of physicians and CEOs in multiple earning percentiles:
|
Role
|
Annual mean wage
|
Annual 10th percentile wage
|
Annual 25th percentile wage
|
Annual median wage
|
Annual 75th percentile wage
|
Annual 90th percentile wage
|
CEO
|
$246,440
|
$74,920
|
$112,480
|
$189,520
|
≥$239,000
|
≥$239,000
|
Physician
|
$251,990
|
$65,420
|
$120,000
|
$227,180
|
≥$239,000
|
≥$239,000