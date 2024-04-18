Physician sues California medical board, alleging 'extreme discipline'

A pain management physician is suing the Medical Board of California, The Sacramento Bee reported April 16.

Kayvan Haddadan, MD, is the president and medical director of Advanced Pain Diagnostic & Solutions, which has six locations throughout California.

The board of California placed Dr. Haddadan's medical license on three years' probation. According to a filed petition writ of administrative mandate, Dr. Haddadan is asking a Sacramento Superior Court judge to overturn the board's "extreme discipline" against him.

Dr. Haddadan's attorneys argued that the probation is based on two separate alleged acts of negligence that occurred 10 and nine years ago, respectively.

"They're making a big deal of almost nothing," Dr. Haddadan told the Bee, "Their intention is to get the physician in trouble."

Dr. Haddadan's request to suspend the board's decision pending further review was granted.

Becker's has reached out to the Medical Board of California for comment and will update this story if more information is received.