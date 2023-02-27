Allergy and immunology specialists have the happiest marriages in 2023, with 89 percent classifying their marriages as good or very good, according to a Feb. 24 report from Medscape based on a survey of over 9,100 practicing physicians.

Physician specialties with the happiest marriages:

Allergy and immunology: 89 percent described their marriage as very good or good

Dermatology: 86 percent

Nephrology: 85 percent

Otolaryngology: 85 percent

Oncology: 85 percent

Pediatrics: 84 percent

Orthopedics: 84 percent

Gastroenterology: 84 percent

Ophthalmology: 84 percent

Plastic surgery: 84 percent

Family medicine: 83 percent

Pulmonary medicine: 83 percent

Radiology: 83 percent

Obstetrics and gynecology: 83 percent

Diabetes and endocrinology: 82 percent

Emergency medicine: 82 percent

Neurology: 82 percent

Critical care: 82 percent

Public health and preventive medicine: 80 percent

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 80 percent

Internal medicine: 80 percent

Pathology: 80 percent

Psychiatry: 78 percent

Cardiology: 78 percent

Anesthesiology: 78 percent

General surgery: 77 percent

Infectious diseases: 77 percent

Urology: 77 percent

Rheumatology: 77 percent