Physician specialties with the happiest marriages

Claire Wallace -  

Allergy and immunology specialists have the happiest marriages in 2023, with 89 percent classifying their marriages as good or very good, according to a Feb. 24 report from Medscape based on a survey of over 9,100 practicing physicians. 

Physician specialties with the happiest marriages: 

Allergy and immunology: 89 percent described their marriage as very good or good 

Dermatology: 86 percent 

Nephrology: 85 percent 

Otolaryngology: 85 percent 

Oncology: 85 percent 

Pediatrics: 84 percent 

Orthopedics: 84 percent 

Gastroenterology: 84 percent 

Ophthalmology: 84 percent 

Plastic surgery: 84 percent 

Family medicine: 83 percent 

Pulmonary medicine: 83 percent 

Radiology: 83 percent 

Obstetrics and gynecology: 83 percent 

Diabetes and endocrinology: 82 percent 

Emergency medicine: 82 percent 

Neurology: 82 percent

Critical care: 82 percent 

Public health and preventive medicine: 80 percent 

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 80 percent 

Internal medicine: 80 percent 

Pathology: 80 percent

Psychiatry: 78 percent 

Cardiology: 78 percent

Anesthesiology: 78 percent 

General surgery: 77 percent 

Infectious diseases: 77 percent 

Urology: 77 percent 

Rheumatology: 77 percent

