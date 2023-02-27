Allergy and immunology specialists have the happiest marriages in 2023, with 89 percent classifying their marriages as good or very good, according to a Feb. 24 report from Medscape based on a survey of over 9,100 practicing physicians.
Physician specialties with the happiest marriages:
Allergy and immunology: 89 percent described their marriage as very good or good
Dermatology: 86 percent
Nephrology: 85 percent
Otolaryngology: 85 percent
Oncology: 85 percent
Pediatrics: 84 percent
Orthopedics: 84 percent
Gastroenterology: 84 percent
Ophthalmology: 84 percent
Plastic surgery: 84 percent
Family medicine: 83 percent
Pulmonary medicine: 83 percent
Radiology: 83 percent
Obstetrics and gynecology: 83 percent
Diabetes and endocrinology: 82 percent
Emergency medicine: 82 percent
Neurology: 82 percent
Critical care: 82 percent
Public health and preventive medicine: 80 percent
Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 80 percent
Internal medicine: 80 percent
Pathology: 80 percent
Psychiatry: 78 percent
Cardiology: 78 percent
Anesthesiology: 78 percent
General surgery: 77 percent
Infectious diseases: 77 percent
Urology: 77 percent
Rheumatology: 77 percent