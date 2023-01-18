Physician specialties with the biggest growth the last 5 years 

Sports medicine saw the biggest jump in the number of physicians in the last five years, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges' "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report."

The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the Census Bureau and a national resident database and tracking system. It covers about 950,000 physicians and physicians in training among 48 of the largest specialties in 2021.

Here are five specialties that saw the most growth between 2016 and 2021, based on percent changes in the number of active physicians:

Sports medicine — up 42.5 percent

2016: 2,252 active physicians

2021: 3,208 active physicians

Pediatric anesthesiology — up 37.7 percent

2016: 2,065

2021: 2,843

Interventional cardiology — up 32.6 percent

2016: 3,572

2021: 4,736

Critical care medicine — up 30.1 percent

2016: 10,883

2021: 14,159

Sports medicine (orthopedic surgery) — up 26 percent

2016: 2,432

2021: 3,065





