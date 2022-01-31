Specialties with biggest salary hikes: Plastic surgeons up 10%

Plastic surgeons saw the biggest average increase in salary among all specialists in 2021, according to an annual report published Jan. 26 by advisory group Physicians Thrive.

Surgical specialists continue to be among the highest-paid professionals in medicine, but specialists overall earned an average of $344,000 in 2021, down from $346,000 in 2020, the report found.

Five specialties with the biggest salary increases:

1. Plastic surgery: +10 percent to $526,000

2. Oncology: +7 percent to $403,000

3. Rheumatology: +5 percent to $376,000

4. Cardiology: +5 percent to $459,000

5. Diabetes and endocrinology: +4 percent to $245,000

