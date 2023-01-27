Physician specialties experiencing the most burnout

Emergency medicine physicians top the list of specialists experiencing the most burnout, at 65 percent, according to Medscape's "Physician Burnout and Depression Report" in 2023, based on a survey of over 9,100 practicing physicians.

Physician specialities experiencing the most burnout:

1. Emergency medicine: 65 percent

2. Internal medicine: 60 percent

3. Pediatrics: 59 percent

4. Obstetrics and gynecology: 58 percent

5. Infectious diseases: 58 percent

6. Family medicine: 57 percent

7. Neurology: 55 percent

8. Critical care: 55 percent

9. Anesthesiology: 55 percent

10. Pulmonary medicine: 54 percent

11. Radiology: 54 percent

12. Oncology: 52 percent

13. Gastroenterology: 52 percent

14. General surgery: 51 percent

15. Diabetes and endocrinology: 51 percent

16. Rheumatology: 50 percent

17. Otolaryngology: 49 percent

18. Allergy and immunology: 49 percent

19. Dermatology: 49 percent

20. Ophthalmology: 48 percent

21. Physician medicine: 47 percent

22. Psychiatry: 47 percent

23. Urology: 47 percent

24. Plastic surgery: 46 percent

25. Orthopedics: 45 percent

26. Nephrology: 44 percent

27. Cardiology: 43 percent

28. Pathology: 39 percent

29. Public health: 37 percent