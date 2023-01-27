ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Physician specialties experiencing the most burnout

Emergency medicine physicians top the list of specialists experiencing the most burnout, at 65 percent, according to Medscape's "Physician Burnout and Depression Report" in 2023, based on a survey of over 9,100 practicing physicians. 

1. Emergency medicine: 65 percent 

2. Internal medicine: 60 percent 

3. Pediatrics: 59 percent 

4. Obstetrics and gynecology: 58 percent 

5. Infectious diseases: 58 percent 

6. Family medicine: 57 percent 

7. Neurology: 55 percent 

8. Critical care: 55 percent 

9. Anesthesiology: 55 percent 

10. Pulmonary medicine: 54 percent 

11. Radiology: 54 percent 

12. Oncology: 52 percent 

13. Gastroenterology: 52 percent 

14. General surgery: 51 percent 

15. Diabetes and endocrinology: 51 percent 

16. Rheumatology: 50 percent 

17. Otolaryngology: 49 percent 

18. Allergy and immunology: 49 percent 

19. Dermatology: 49 percent 

20. Ophthalmology: 48 percent 

21. Physician medicine: 47 percent 

22. Psychiatry: 47 percent

23. Urology: 47 percent 

24. Plastic surgery: 46 percent 

25. Orthopedics: 45 percent 

26. Nephrology: 44 percent 

27. Cardiology: 43 percent 

28. Pathology: 39 percent 

29. Public health: 37 percent 

