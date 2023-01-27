Physician specialties experiencing the most burnout

Emergency medicine physicians top the list of specialists experiencing the most burnout, at 65 percent, according to Medscape's "Physician Burnout and Depression Report" in 2023, based on a survey of over 9,100 practicing physicians.
Physician specialities experiencing the most burnout:
1. Emergency medicine: 65 percent
2. Internal medicine: 60 percent
3. Pediatrics: 59 percent
4. Obstetrics and gynecology: 58 percent
5. Infectious diseases: 58 percent
6. Family medicine: 57 percent
7. Neurology: 55 percent
8. Critical care: 55 percent
9. Anesthesiology: 55 percent
10. Pulmonary medicine: 54 percent
11. Radiology: 54 percent
12. Oncology: 52 percent
13. Gastroenterology: 52 percent
14. General surgery: 51 percent
15. Diabetes and endocrinology: 51 percent
16. Rheumatology: 50 percent
17. Otolaryngology: 49 percent
18. Allergy and immunology: 49 percent
19. Dermatology: 49 percent
20. Ophthalmology: 48 percent
21. Physician medicine: 47 percent
22. Psychiatry: 47 percent
23. Urology: 47 percent
24. Plastic surgery: 46 percent
25. Orthopedics: 45 percent
26. Nephrology: 44 percent
27. Cardiology: 43 percent
28. Pathology: 39 percent
29. Public health: 37 percent