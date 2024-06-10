Physician sentenced to 8 years for $19M fraud scheme 

A Natick, Mass., psychiatrist was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison for a $19 million Medicare and private insurance fraud scheme.

Between January 2015 and December 2018, Gustavo Kinrys, MD, sought and received $19 million in reimbursements for unrendered services, according to a June 7 news release from the Justice Department. As part of the scheme, he billed Medicare and private insurers $10.6 million for thousands of transcranial magnetic stimulation sessions he never provided.

Dr. Kinrys, who owned and operated Advanced TMS Associates, also made false statements to patients, billing companies and payers. When payers sought records to justify his claims, Dr. Kinrys forced employees to create fake patient records to send to Medicare and private insurers.

He was sentenced to 99 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. In October, he was convicted of seven counts of wire fraud, six counts of false statements relating to healthcare matters and one count of obstructing a criminal healthcare investigation.