Physician sentenced to 12 years in prison for fraud, drug charges

Scranton, Pa., pain management physician Kurt Moran, MD, was sentenced to 140 months in prison for healthcare fraud and illegal distribution of a controlled substance, the Justice Department said Sept. 1.

Dr. Moran, 70, previously pleaded guilty to crimes related to the drug and fraud charges, the Justice Department said. He admitted as part of his plea agreement to knowingly distributing fentanyl and oxycodone for illegitimate purposes and that they caused the death of one of his patients.

From December 2014 through 2017, Dr. Moran took bribes for prescribing sublingual fentanyl spray to his patients, the Justice Department said. The spray is meant only for cancer patients with breakthrough pain.

Dr. Moran admitted that Insys Therapeutics paid him about $140,000 over two years for the illegitimate fentanyl prescriptions, the Justice Department said. The company falsely claimed the kickbacks and bribes were payments in exchange for educational presentations.

Dr. Moran surrendered his Drug Enforcement Agency registration on Sept. 18, 2020, and Pennsylvania suspended his medical license the following month, the Justice Department said. He was ordered to forfeit $158,000 and pay $6,586 in restitution.